Human rights and child welfare advocacy group, Renel Ghana Foundation, in collaboration with the Global Quality Assurance Association and the Adentan Education Directorate, marked the 2024 World Menstrual Hygiene Day with a groundbreaking event at Adjiringanor Basic School on Tuesday.

The occasion aimed to demystify menstruation, educate pupils on proper menstrual hygiene practices, and provide free sanitary pads to 200 female pupils.

The event with 20 male pupils was graced by distinguished guests, including Madam Doris, a representative from the Education Directorate, and the Girl Child Coordinator, Madam Stephanie.

The presence of these esteemed guests underscored the importance of menstrual hygiene initiatives and the commitment of education and school authorities to support such endeavours.

An educational session, led by the Renel Ghana Foundation Executive Director Nelson Richardson–Mandela raised awareness about menstrual hygiene, covering essential topics such as the importance of hygiene during menstruation, proper pad usage, disposal methods, and debunking common myths about menstruation.

The session empowered girls to feel confident and unashamed about their periods.

In a progressive effort to break the stigma associated with menstruation, a male student was invited to demonstrate how to fix a pad, fostering a supportive environment and encouraging boys to understand and respect menstrual health issues.

The students actively participated in the educational session, asking questions and sharing their experiences.

Feedback indicated a greater understanding of menstrual hygiene practices and increased confidence in managing their periods.

Many girls expressed gratitude for the new knowledge and resources provided, which they felt would significantly improve their menstrual health and overall well-being.

In addition to the educational component, the event included the distribution of free menstrual pads to all female students, addressing period poverty and ensuring access to necessary products for dignified and hygienic menstruation management.

The event’s success highlights the importance of community support and education in breaking down menstrual taboos and fostering a culture of openness and acceptance.

The Renel Ghana Foundation, in partnership with the Global Quality Assurance Association and the Adenta Education Directorate, is committed to continuing menstrual health initiatives, empowering girls in our community, and ensuring they have the knowledge, confidence, and resources to manage their menstrual health effectively.

By continuing these efforts, we strive to create a world where no girl feels ashamed or disadvantaged by her period, and where menstrual health is recognized as a fundamental aspect of overall health and well-being.

