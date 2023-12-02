In Ada East District within the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, lies the fishing community of Kewunor.

Amidst the rhythmic sounds of the waves and the vibrant colors of the fishing boats, a silent menace has gripped the community – gender-based violence.

Unemployment and poverty, like shadows, loom over the lives of the residents, leaving a dark mark on the intimate relationships of two out of every five women in the nation.

The revelation surfaced during a recent sensitization workshop organized by the Renel Ghana Foundation, a beacon of hope in the fight against gender-based violence.

According to the forthcoming 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS), a staggering 41.6% of women aged 15 to 49 with intimate partners have faced intimate partner violence (IPV).

In Kewunor, the residents point to the harsh realities of poverty and unemployment as major catalysts for this alarming trend.

In response to this pressing issue, Renel Ghana Foundation took proactive steps aligned with the global theme of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence: “UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls.”

The foundation conducted a comprehensive sensitization workshop, bringing together over one hundred residents of Kewunor.

Bernice Ocra Doudu, the Program Manager at Renel Ghana Foundation, spearheaded the enlightening workshop.

“Knowledge is power, and we believe that by educating the community, we can empower individuals to break free from the cycle of violence,” she emphasized.

However, Renel Ghana Foundation’s commitment did not end with education alone. In a heartwarming gesture, the foundation donated relief items valued at GHC 10,000 to those affected by the recent flood induced by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The donation included essential items such as used clothes, sanitary pads, and sachet water, providing immediate assistance to those grappling with the aftermath of the natural disaster.

Nelson Richardson-Mandela, the Executive Director at Renel Ghana Foundation, expressed the organization’s dedication to holistic community development.

“Our mission goes beyond raising awareness; we aim to address the root causes and support those in need,” he stated.

As the sun sets over Kewunor, Renel Ghana Foundation’s efforts shine as a beacon of hope, illuminating a path towards a future free from the shadows of gender-based violence.

In their unwavering commitment, they remind us that true change begins at the grassroots level, one community at a time.