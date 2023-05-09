Nigerian R&B singer, Lekan Osifeso Jnr, known by his stage name Lojay, has revealed details about his toxic relationship with his ex-girlfriend, which resulted in him being physically assaulted.

Speaking on the On The Radar podcast, the 27-year-old artiste disclosed that during an argument with his girlfriend, she stabbed him with a fork on his chest and hit him with a kettle on his head.

Lojay shared that he was in a toxic relationship, but he tried to make it work despite the tension. He advised his fans to walk away if they find themselves in similar situations with their partners.

The singer, who gained more popularity after featuring on the track “LV N ATTN” by American rapper Drake, shared that he left the relationship to focus on his music career and personal growth.

Lojay is set to release his debut EP later this year, and fans are eagerly anticipating it. The Nigerian artiste has previously released hit singles like “Ariel” and “Monalisa”.

Lojay said; “It was just like a really rough time in our relationship and things were just running out of control. It had become really toxic for both of us. But we were trying to make it [the relationship] work.

“On a particular day, we had an argument. It got heated and I tried to leave the room, then she was like, I’m not going to leave the room. She locked the door and put the keys away. And I was trying to reach the door again.

“No, I think she was trying to lock the door and I tried to grab her. I was holding her from the back like, stop, stop! Next thing, she stabbed me on my chest. I was trying to process the shock and then she tried to stab me again and I blocked it with my hand.

“That same day, my head got smashed with a kettle. She smashed my head with a kettle after stabbing me. I couldn’t leave because she locked the doors and tossed the keys.”

