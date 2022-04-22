Police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly brutally murdered his wife in Jos, a state in Nigeria.



The suspect, identified as Samuel Mathew, allegedly attacked his 23-year-old wife, Mercy Samuel, at their residence.



It was gathered that the mother-of-two was left with her abdomen ripped open and her intestine cut following the attack.



A Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative boss who confirmed the incident to newsmen said there has been previous reports of domestic violence.



“There had been some violence against her in the past as confirmed by her family but the husband’s family denied any violence. The man ripped open her tummy, removed her intestine and cut it before he disappeared with her phone so she could not call for help.



“They live in a small apartment so I wonder why no one heard her scream, we were told help did not come until the early hours of Monday when she was rushed to the hospital and placed on oxygen,” he said.