A man believed to be in his late thirties has inflicted severe cutlass wounds on his girlfriend at Sefwi Gyapongkrom, a farming community near Juaboso in the Juaboso District in the Western North region.

The suspect identified simply as Bawumia allegedly battered 30-year-old Ama Kobiri during a heated argument.

He reportedly slashed her in their room before dragging her bloody and unconscious body into a nearby bush.

She was discovered with deep wounds on her forehead, neck, hands and other parts on her upper torso.

Ama Kobiri is currently battling for her life at the Juaboso Government hospital.

Meanwhile, suspect Bawumia is currently at large as the police is yet to be notified of the crime.



