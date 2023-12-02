Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority(NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide will be representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asuogyaman constituency in the Eastern region for the 2024 election.

This follows his landslide victory in the parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The former Deputy Information Minister polled 423 votes to beat the other three aspirants.

His close contender, Paul Asare Ansah obtained 131 while Michael Ernest Ansah and Nana Abrokwa Asare had 113 and 95 votes respectively.

Mr Hadzide will face off with the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidate and incumbent MP, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, who is serving his second term in Parliament

ALSO READ: