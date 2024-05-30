The National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has firmly stated that the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame will not succumb to calls for his resignation, despite pressure from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other concerned citizens.

Mr Boakye dismissed the demands as unfounded and maintained that Yeboah Dame remains resolute in his position.

Speaking in an interview with Citi TV on Wednesday, May 29, Nana Boakye reiterated his support for Yeboah Dame, emphasising that there are no grounds for his resignation today or in the foreseeable future.

He attributed the calls for resignation to what he termed as baseless allegations and stressed the Attorney General’s commitment to his duties.

Nana Boakye also accused the NDC of engaging in diversionary tactics, suggesting that their focus on Yeboah Dame’s resignation stems from fears regarding the legal troubles of the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

In his assessment, Yeboah Dame’s performance as Attorney General merits commendation rather than criticism, as he perceives the AG to be executing his duties admirably.

“I can confirm to you that this tape is doctored and Godfred Yeboah Dame will not resign today nor tomorrow. He will continue to remain the Attorney-General of this country because he is doing a fantastic job for this country,”he insisted.

NDC stirred controversy on Tuesday with the release of an alleged audio recording purported to be a conversation between Attorney General Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa, the third accused person in the contentious ambulance purchase trial.

Mr Jakpa claimed that the Attorney General had solicited his assistance in building a case against former Deputy Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

In response to these allegations and the subsequent call for his resignation by the NDC, Attorney General Godfred Dame remains steadfast in his position.

Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has raised doubts about the authenticity of the audio tape released by the NDC, questioning the basis for the party’s demand for Dame’s resignation.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah emphasised that the Attorney General stands firm and is determined to continue executing his duties.

He dismissed the NDC’s assertions, asserting that there is no substantiated reason for Dame to step down from his position.

“It is not confirmed whether what we have is an authentic audio. That’s the first thing. The second thing is that the Attorney General is very resolute, very firm, very healthy and is undertaking his duties as Attorney General. He is currently out of the jurisdiction and very soon he will be back to continue his duties as Attorney General,” he said.

“There is no doubt that the Attorney General had a conversation with the third accused, as you’ve heard from our spokesperson. Very true, circumstances led to that kind of conversation and we think nothing untoward was said.”

