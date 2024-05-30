A private legal practitioner has strongly criticised the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) secret recording indicting the Attorney General in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial.

Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah has questioned the authenticity of the tape.

In an interview on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme, he asked whether the NDC scrutinised the tape before playing it to the public.

“The NDC has told us the tape is a conversation between Jakpa and Godfred Dame but what test established that?

“Who were the experts who authenticated this audio, who has interviewed them on it and what was the methodology they used, especially now that there are technologies through which tapes can be doctored?” he quizzed

In his view, these are important questions the NDC must be able to answer instead of mere politicisation of the issue which will not affect real lessons that need to be learnt from the happenings.

This comes after the NPP dismissed as doctored, the tape recording presented by the NDC seeking to corroborate allegations that the Attorney-General has been unethical in his prosecution of Jakpa and two others in the Ambulance procurement case.

The NDC said the audio recording is a conversation between the third accused person (Richard Jakpa) and the Attorney-General.

Richard Jakpa last week claimed that the Attorney-General had urged him to falsify his testimony against Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson to aid the case against him.

However, the NPP also maintained that, the alleged conversation between Mr Jakpa and Mr Dame was fabricated by the NDC.