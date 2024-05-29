The Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe, questioned the actions of Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

He criticised the Attorney General’s handling of the ambulance purchase trial involving Minority leader, Ato Forson.

According to Edudzi Tamakloe, Godfred Dame should directly address claims levelled against him and demonstrate integrity in his role.

“Godfred Dame should be able to speak for himself. This is a case where the Attorney General himself has to come out and debunk any claims if true. That is how you behave like a man, not a coward,” he stated.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, the lawyer highlighted the vulnerability of an accused person, especially in serious criminal accusations.

“An accused person is a vulnerable person, especially for a criminal accusation that can lead to a ten-year jail sentence. The accused person is vulnerable to manipulation. That’s why the law says to deal with the lawyer before the accused, as otherwise, the person can be easily manipulated.

“At the time Godfred Dame spoke to Richard Jakpa, he had a lawyer, so why didn’t he speak to him instead? Where is Godfred Dame? Let him face his actions like a man. This business of hiding behind Frank Davies reminds me of kids who cause trouble and run to their mothers,” he added.

Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe further challenged the NPP to provide evidence to support their claims that the audio the NDC presented is doctored.

“The NPP has neither denied nor accepted anything, but is claiming that the evidence is doctored. There was no evidence to contradict what the NDC said yesterday. The press conference held yesterday was a joke and should not be tolerated. The NDC provided evidence to support their claims, but where is the evidence from the other party? The rule of the game is evidence. They are in the dark and throwing punches. Unfortunately, yesterday they behaved like there is no elder among them,” he said.

