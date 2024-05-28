The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released an audio recording that allegedly captures a conversation between Attorney General Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the controversial ambulance purchase trial.

This move follows Jakpa’s claims in court that the Attorney General had repeatedly approached him to build a case against former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the trial’s primary accused.

In a dramatic courtroom revelation on May 23, 2024, Jakpa asserted that the Attorney General had contacted him at odd hours, pressuring him to incriminate Dr. Forson.

He warned that he could expose more secrets if the Attorney General continued to accuse him of defending Dr. Forson instead of focusing on his own defense.

Mr. Jakpa’s allegations have given a new twist to the already high-profile case.

The Attorney General’s office, through Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah Yeboah, swiftly dismissed Jakpa’s claims.

The office clarified that, it was Jakpa who had repeatedly sought to engage in plea bargaining, which the Attorney General had not accepted.

The dismissal aimed to counter Jakpa’s narrative and maintain the office’s stance in the legal proceedings.

During a press conference on May 28, the NDC played a 16-minute audio tape that purportedly features the voices of Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa.

Listen to it below: