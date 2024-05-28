The National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has dismissed allegations against the Attorney General (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame in the ambulance case.

He described National Democratic Congress (NDC) claims as “manipulated facts and distorted narratives.”

According to him, the Attorney General’s reputation remains untarnished, touting him as one of the most hardworking A-Gs in the country.

“Very intelligent, very smart and no amount of shenanigans, no amount of evil intentions against him will suffice,” he said.

This comment comes after the NDC in a press conference revealed what it claims to be an audio recording of a conversation between the Attorney General, Godfred Dame and the third accused person in the controversial ambulance purchase trial, Richard Jakpa.

This follows claims by the third accused, Richard Jakpa that the Attorney General had previously approached him to help build a case against the former Deputy Finance Minister.

Mr Jakpa said in open court that the Attorney-General had on several occasions engaged him at odd hours to incriminate the first accused and Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

In response to the audio recording of a conversation between the AG and Richard Jakpa, Mr. Boakye described the tape as manipulated and pieced together to create a false impression.

“The much talked about tape was released today. Clearly, you could see it was doctored, it is a manipulated tape. It is a cut and pieced together tape, thrown out to create a certain impression and we are here to respond to these evil-minded persons” he added.

ALSO READ: