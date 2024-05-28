The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has firmly rejected calls for the resignation of Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

In a press conference held in Accra, the NPP affirmed its support for Dame, emphasizing his commitment to carrying out his duties with diligence and resolve.

The party’s stance comes amidst mounting pressure from various quarters, particularly the National Democratic Congress (NDC), following the release of audio recordings purportedly implicating the Attorney General in discussions with Richard Jakpa, a key figure in the ongoing ambulance case to testify against Minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

In response to the opposition’s demands for Dame’s resignation, Frank Davies, the Chairman of the NPP’s Legal Committee said such calls are unfounded.

“We are resolute in our belief that calls for the Attorney General’s resignation are unfounded and without merit. These calls will not deter us from pursuing the prosecution of Cassiel Ato Forson and his associates.”

“Also, coming from the NDC the call for the Attorney General to resign is very rich. The AG would not resign and would continue to remain witty, resolute and focused in the delivery of his work” he added.

