The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria triumphed over the Black Starlets of Ghana in the third-place playoff at the ongoing WAFU B U-17 Championship on Tuesday, May 28.

Nigeria clinched the victory with a last-minute goal, securing a third-place finish and handing Ghana their second loss of the competition.

The Golden Eaglets initially took the lead, capitalizing on an error by Ghanaian goalkeeper Michael Armah, who failed to secure the ball after his first attempt.

Ghana quickly responded, with Harve Gbafa heading in Benjamin Tsivanyo’s corner to equalize at 1-1.

Gbafa then put the Black Starlets ahead with a brilliant flick from a Mark Kagawa Mensah cross, making it 2-1.

However, Nigeria leveled the score just before halftime.

With the score tied at 2-2 after the break, both teams fought fiercely for the win. Ghana had several opportunities to take the lead, but Joseph Narbi missed crucial chances.

In the final minute of the game, the Eaglets scored a dramatic winner, dashing Ghana’s hopes and sealing their fourth-place finish at the University of Ghana Stadium.