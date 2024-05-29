Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has disclosed that Abdul Baba Rahman is hesitant to rejoin the senior national team.

Addo, 43, made these comments after announcing his 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

The former Chelsea defender was a notable omission from the squad for these matches.

Explaining his decision, Addo mentioned that Rahman is still affected by the negative reaction he received during Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against CAR last year, where a significant portion of the crowd at Baba Yara Sports Stadium booed him.

Following that incident, Baba Rahman announced his intention to step away from the national team for an indefinite period.

“I have observed his performances. Currently, he is not ready to return. What happened in Kumasi deeply affected him and his family,” Addo stated.

“I spoke with him, but he doesn’t want to come back. I’m not sure exactly what transpired, but it clearly impacted him and his family. Criticism is acceptable when it pertains to tactics or performance, but personal attacks are unacceptable. We would have benefited greatly from his presence. I had a lengthy conversation with him and even considered flying out to see him, but he was adamant about his decision” he said.

Baba Rahman had a successful season with PAOK, contributing nine goals to their Greece Super League victory.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will play against Mali in Bamako at the Stade du 26 Mars on June 6, before hosting CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.