South Dayi Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has urged the Judicial Secretary to address the alleged involvement of Justice Yonny Kulendi in the controversial tape that captures the Attorney-General and the third accused person in the ambulance procurement trial.

Dafeamekpor expressed concern that the issue could tarnish the judiciary’s reputation and erode public confidence.

He stressed the importance of transparency in this matter to maintain trust in the judicial system.

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 27, Henry Nana Boakye, also known as Nana B, the National Organiser of the NPP, provided additional context.

He disclosed that the meeting in question occurred at the residence of Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, with the Attorney General attending at Kulendi’s request.

Nana B asserted that the complete recording would vindicate the Attorney General, proving that he never instructed Mr Jakpa to alter his testimony.

Following these revelations, Dafeamekpor insists that the judiciary cannot remain silent. He called on the judiciary to offer explanations regarding Justice Kulendi’s alleged involvement to ensure continued public trust.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 on Wednesday, May 29, Mr Dafeamekpor emphasised the necessity for the judiciary to present its perspective on the matter, highlighting the importance of transparency in preserving public confidence in the judicial system.

“I think our Judicial Secretary should consider making a statement on the allegation of Justice Kulendi’s involvement in this matter. It is very important for me that the Judicial Secretary comes out to clarify this matter. It is very important,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, has faced significant criticism over the issue, with many calling for his resignation or for President Akufo-Addo to dismiss him.

However, the NPP has defended him, asserting that his reputation is untarnished and that he will not resign.