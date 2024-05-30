Private legal practitioner, Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah has said he will be disappointed if the Attorney General holds a press conference to respond to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leaked tape in the ongoing ambulance purchase case.

The lawyer has said the NDC should have used the appropriate forum to allow Godfred Yeah Dame to respond and not a press conference.

Nana Adjei made the remarks on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme.

The tape recording presented by the NDC seeks to corroborate allegations that Mr Dame has been unethical in his prosecution of Jakpa and two others in the Ambulance procurement case.

The NDC said the audio recording is a conversation between the third accused person (Richard Jakpa) and the Attorney-General.

But the lawyer Awuah said the NDC running to the court of public opinion was not the best.

“The NDC could have submitted this tape in court or even through their MPs submitted a petition to require for a parliamentary inquiry but all this did not happen. So I’ll be very disappointed if Godfred Dame also decides to hold a press conference to respond to these issues,” he stated.

He questioned what the NDC’s next line of action will be now that the tape is out.

