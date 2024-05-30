The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has praised the significant impact of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) on Ghana’s entrepreneurship landscape.

He mentioned this during the 3rd Applied Research Conference of Technical Universities in Ghana (ARCTUG 2024) in Sunyani.

Launched in 2017, NEIP has been instrumental in advancing entrepreneurship and innovation in Ghana by providing crucial support to start-ups through funding, training, and mentorship.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted NEIP’s success in enabling 15,000 start-ups to scale up their operations and creating 103,871 jobs by the end of 2023, contributing to economic diversification and empowering the youth.

He acknowledged the foundational work of the late John Kumah, the first CEO of NEIP, and the former Minister for Business Development, Mohammed Awal Ibrahim, in establishing the programme.

The President emphasized NEIP’s role in reducing unemployment and fostering a culture of self-reliance and creativity by equipping young entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and resources.

He also underscored the emergence of numerous innovative businesses across various sectors, driving sustainable economic development and improving citizens’ livelihoods.

President Akufo-Addo stressed the government’s commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation beyond NEIP, including substantial investments in education and research.

He highlighted the government’s focus on STEM education and initiatives aimed at developing high-quality STEM institutions and programmes.

The President further urged all stakeholders to continue supporting initiatives like NEIP and work collaboratively to advance Ghana’s development through innovation and entrepreneurship, aiming for a brighter future characterized by innovation, inclusivity, and prosperity.

