The National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has explained why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot submit the alleged tape recording between Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame and the third accused in the ambulance case, Richard Jakpa, to the court.

According to him, the NDC is aware that the tape is doctored and understands the consequences of submitting such evidence.

In his view, despite filing a motion for a mistrial, the NDC has not included the tape as evidence in court.

“The moment they tender the tape, it will be a subject for forensic analysis. Voice experts will come in and determine the facts,” he said.

He added that, recording someone without their knowledge and using it as evidence in court is illegal.

“You cannot record someone without their knowledge and use it as evidence in court. That’s why they want to muddy the waters,” Nana B noted.

He made this known in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

This comes after the NPP dismissed as doctored, the tape recording presented by the NDC seeking to corroborate allegations that the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has been unethical in his prosecution of Jakpa and two others in the Ambulance procurement case.

The NDC said the audio recording is a conversation between the third accused person (Richard Jakpa) and the Attorney-General.

But Nana B as he is affectionately called said the NDC is trying to create confusion by not presenting the full tape, implying that parts of the conversation have been removed or edited to suit their agenda.

“They have heavily edited most of the conversation to suit their agenda. Where is the rest of the tape? They have gotten rid of some of the conversation” he added.

