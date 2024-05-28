The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is countering the opposition NDC’s claim that the Attorney-General is persecuting Ato Forson in the ambulance trial.

At a press conference today, Tuesday, May 28, the NDC accused the Attorney-General and the government of persecuting its Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, to silence him due to his opposition to government policies.

The NDC characterized the trial as “political witch-hunting and persecution” against Ato Forson.

In response, the NPP at a press conference argued that, the Attorney-General initiated the trial against Ato Forson before he became Minority Leader, rendering the NDC’s claim “worthless and nonsensical.”

Frank Davies, Chairman of the NPP’s Legal and Constitutional Committee, contended that, the prosecution is based on evidential documents from the transaction and the court’s ruling that the Attorney-General has presented a case warranting a defense from Ato Forson.

“This pressure stems from some warped and baseless logic of the NDC that the Ato Forson’s prosecution is politically motivated and its Leader in Parliament, should be immune from prosecution even when the facts indicate conduct resulting in financial loss to the state,” Mr. Davies alluded.

According to him, the only persecution happening is the NDC’s “malicious and perennial dislike towards the Attorney General since he assumed office, and the several attempts to stultify his work.”

Mr. Davies further alleged that the third accused, Richard Jakpa is a “further ploy, contrived to curtail the prosecution of Ato Forson and smear the Attorney General’s integrity and reputation.”

He said the NPP remains resolute and will ensure that public officials are equally accountable for their use of public resources.

