The 8th Ghana CEO Summit and Excellence Awards, held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel on May 27, 2024, honoured Mr John Boadu, Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), with the prestigious Outstanding Public Leadership Award.

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Hon. Joseph Cudjoe, also received the coveted Minister of the Year award.

The recognition of Hon. Joseph Cudjoe and Mr John Boadu underscores the importance of effective governance and leadership in driving economic growth and development.

Under their visionary leadership, the Public Enterprises Secretariat and SIGA have collaboratively championed good corporate governance in public enterprises, transforming the perception of these entities from drains on national resources to valuable national assets.

The event, themed “Reigniting Business and Economic Growth: Charting a Path Forward; Economic Diversification and Artificial Intelligence Transformation,” brought together over 500 CEOs, business leaders, and industry captains from Ghana, the ECOWAS sub-region, and global business circles.

Notable attendees included former President John Mahama, who was present at the event, and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who joined online. Both delivered compelling presidential addresses, which were highlights of the summit.

The CEO Summit and Excellence Awards seek to facilitate high-impact learning, insightful discussions, expert insights, and strategic networking opportunities.

Mr Boadu also participated in a panel discussion on the event’s theme, sharing his expertise and insights.

READ ALSO: