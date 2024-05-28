The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has responded to the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) call for Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame to resign.

The NPP defended the Attorney-General’s actions during an alleged he plea bargaining meeting with Richard Jakpa, asserting that he did nothing wrong.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday evening, Chairman of NPP’s Legal and Constitutional Committee, Frank Davies stated that the Attorney-General will not resign.

Watch attached video for the full interview

ALSO READ: