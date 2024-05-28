In a new development in the ongoing ambulance case, a secretly recorded audio tape has surfaced allegedly featuring Attorney General Godfred Dame instructing Richard Jakpa, the third accused, to obtain an excuse duty so as to delay proceedings.

In the recording, Mr Dame allegedly advises Mr Jakpa to use the delay to facilitate his travel plans.

The tape, which has been circulating widely since the opposition National Democratic Congress made same public, captures a voice alleged to be Mr Dame suggesting that Jakpa manipulate the court’s schedule to his advantage.

“And then, even next week, the whole of next week, I’ll not be around. Yes, I will be off. If you finish next week, I would appreciate it,” suggested the voice, to which Jakpa retorted: “Oh, no, no. I’ll not finish next week. I don’t think I’ll be able to finish because the documents are many. So, you will surely go and come and meet me. But that will also depend upon the judge’s behaviour.”

The voice purported to be Dame’s come in again and suggested: “You can bring one of the medical experts next week.”

This revelation has added a new layer of controversy to the case.

Dr. Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister and current Minority Leader, is standing trial with Jakpa and another for allegedly causing financial loss to the state.

Last week, Jakpa who was being cross-examined, exploded in the courtroom alleging that the Attorney-General has been prodding him to falsify his testimony so Ato Forson could be jailed.

The allegation has since dominated public discourse.

The leaked tape has prompted calls for an independent investigation to verify its authenticity and to understand the context of the recorded conversation, which is said to involve a Supreme Court judge.

Legal experts and civil society groups have expressed alarm over the potential implications for the integrity of Ghana’s legal system. They emphasise the need for transparency and accountability, urging the authorities to address the issue promptly to maintain public trust in the judiciary.

In response to the leaked tape, Attorney General Godfred Dame has denied any misconduct, asserting that the conversation has been taken out of context.

He maintains that his actions have always been guided by legal principles and that he remains committed to ensuring a fair and just trial.

