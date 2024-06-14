The Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe has expressed his shock at the latest revelations by businessman, Richard Jakpa in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial.

In court on Thursday, Mr Jakpa, who is the third accused claimed the Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame urged him to cooperate to get Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson off his parliamentary seat and jail him by the first week of May.

The conversation he alleged took place at the home of his cousin, Justice Yonni Kulendi, where the AG mentioned being under considerable pressure from President Nana Akufo-Addo and former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Reacting to the development on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, lawyer Edudzi said the allegations were serious and should not be taken lightly.

He, however, stated he will not be surprised if the allegations were true, considering the sudden interest in the case after all these years.

“Dr Forson and I met the Deputy EOCO boss in November 2017 and it was on November 25, 2021, they wrote to us that they are going to pursue the case. So this is nothing to me but politics,” he stated.

ALSO READ: