The President of the Sports Writers Association (SWAG) in Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah, has advised Otto Addo as Ghana prepares for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ahead of the upcoming games next month, the 43-year-old coach unveiled his squad on Wednesday.

During a press briefing at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Yeboah highlighted Addo’s ability to navigate through various opinions and criticisms from the Ghanaian media and football enthusiasts.

Addressing Addo directly, Yeboah charged him to handle criticisms with composure.

“You are the official coach, but the real coaches are here. So the criticisms will come in. Some will be sharp, some will be harsh… but amidst it all, just stay calm and recognize that as journalists, we have the team’s best interests at heart,” Yeboah advised.

He further emphasized the collective goal of supporting the team. “Don’t take the criticisms personally, although they may come thick and fast… but through it all, understand that we are in this together, and we all want to see the team succeed.”

The Black Stars are scheduled to take on Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako for the third round of qualifying matches.

Four days later, they will play against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Ghana for the fourth-round match.

Ghana kicked off its qualifying campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi before suffering a similar scoreline defeat to Comoros in the second group game.

Currently occupying the fourth spot in Group I with three points, Ghana trails leaders Comoros by three points. The Black Stars will commence their camp today at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.