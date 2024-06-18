Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor is optimistic about the team’s future under returning head coach Otto Addo.

Addo has made an impressive start, securing victories in his first two competitive games against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Akonnor praised the team’s performance, especially in the away match against Mali. He noted the attacking line’s effectiveness in counter-attack situations, contributing to a solid display.

The former Asante Kotoko manager also commended the team’s three-goal achievement in the second match, viewing it as a significant accomplishment.

“It is very hopeful. I saw the match against Mali; it was an away match, and the way we played was solid. I was very happy with our attacking line, the way we soaked up pressure and counter-attacked,” he told Citi Sports.

“The second match saw our team score three goals. It’s been a while since we scored such goals, so we need to appreciate it. Of course, there are areas that need improvement, as the coach himself mentioned, but I think the future is hopeful,” he added.

The Black Stars defeated Mali 2-1 in Bamako and followed up with a thrilling 4-3 victory at the Baba Yara Stadium, moving them to second place in Group I with nine points.