The suspended Medical Director of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba, Dr Prah George Kwame, has released a report on the case of an elderly female patient who was allegedly abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi.

The report has explained the patient now deceased had been injured in a hit-and-run incident on May 29 in Gomoa Ojobi.

The National Ambulance Service informed the hospital about the incident, prompting a call from the Social Welfare Officer.

The unidentified patient was admitted and provided the necessary health care in the absence of relatives to cater to the medical expenses.

“After the necessary examinations were done, Plaster of Paris (POP) was cast on both lower limbs of the patient due to fracture of the tibia bones. The hospital as usual took absolute responsibility for feeding, medication and housekeeping of the patient.

“The patient had been on admission for six (6) days and was finally discharged on 3rd June, 2024 after being declared well. The medical record is tendered in as evidence,” portions of his report read.

ALSO READ: