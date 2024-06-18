North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa will today, June 18, 2024, lead a mammoth demonstration against the sale of four Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited, owned by the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Dubbed Hands off our Hotels, the protest seeks to compel President Akufo-Addo to prevent the sale of these hotels.

Mr Ablakwa has assured all arrangements for the demonstration are complete.

The march will start at 8:00 am in front of the Labadi Beach Hotel, proceed to the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, and continue through Giffard Road to the Lands Commission.

Mr Ablakwa has said he anticipates that officials from the presidency will meet the demonstrators and receive their petition for submission to the president.

The march follows the former Deputy Education Minister’s petition to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the transaction.

