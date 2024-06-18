Businessman, Richard Jakpa is expected to face cross-examination from the Attorney General (AG) today Tuesday, June 18, 2024, on what promises to be an interesting showdown following allegations against Godfred Yeboah Dame in the ongoing ambulance trial.

This was after the lawyers of Dr Ato Forson, 1st Accused, concluded their cross-examination of Mr Jakpa last Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Even though it is not clear if Godfred Dame, the AG will be in Court personally to conduct the cross-examination of the Prosecution, what is clear is that, Prosecution will continue to scrutiny Mr Jakpa.

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeals who is presiding over the case as an additional High Court judge, called upon the Prosecution after lawyers of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, led Bu Dr Abdul Basit Aziz Bamba ended their cross-examination on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Before then, the Court had admitted into evidence an audio recording of the conversation between, Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa, the third accused.

Dr Ato Forson, the current minority leader in parliament, and businessman Richard Jakpa have been accused of willfully causing financial loss to the republic to the tune of 2.37 million euros through the purchase of ambulances.

They have pleaded not guilty and are standing trial.

Mr Jakpa will face at least 5 hours of scrutiny from the Prosecution as per the Case Management Completion plan.

