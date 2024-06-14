Private legal practitioner, Kweku Paintsil does not think the admission of the tape recording involving the Attorney-General and businessman Richard Jakpa into evidence in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial will change the verdict.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, lawyer Paintsil asserted that, the judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe admitted because she found it relevant to the case.

“The important part of the judge’s work is the evaluation of evidence. So the judge will analyse all the facts and evidence presented by the parties. I am not the judge but this evidence I don’t think this evidence is strange, anything new that will change the verdict of the case,” he stated.

The lawyer further urged all the parties involved to exercise restraint as the trail continues.

In court on Thursday, Justice Asare-Botwe stated that the reasons for admitting the recording during the mistrial application on June 6, 2024, still apply.

She noted that the pen drive containing the recording has been admitted in the interest of fairness since any electronic evidence by the prosecution would have been allowed.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has said the office is unperturbed by the judge’s decision since the content of the tape is already known publicly.

ALSO READ: