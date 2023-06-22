There is no doubt that Yvonne Nelson’s book, ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’ has generated lots of discussions particularly on her now sour relationship with her mother.

But the bone of contention, as it appears is the detailed information about her mum’s past in search of Yvonne’s father which critics believe cast a negative image for the mother.

According to Yvonne, her mum lied about Mr Nelson being her father but later confessed to her that the said man, who she bears his surname wasn’t her blood.

Later, she also named Peter Ala Adjetey, a former Speaker of Parliament as the father but that also turned out to be another lie after a DNA test proved negative.

She stated that all efforts including an early morning confrontation with her mother and subsequently, taking a decision not to talk to her for over a year now, have not pushed her mother to disclose the identity of her father.

Though that part of her mum’s story elicit mixed feelings, a number of people including musician A Plus has condemned the actress for projecting the mother as promiscuous.

At Acknowledgement, which is on page 258, The Price actress paid a glowing tribute to her mother for taking care of her the best way she could.

Mother: Thank you for giving me a second thought and keeping the pregnancy. Thank you for enduring the pain of birth. Thank you taking care of me the best you could, and, most importantly, giving me the best education you knew at the time, she wrote.

Apart from her mother, she also acknowledged her fans and friend, Karen Boateng for sticking with her for two decades.

Creative players such as Sammy Forson, her team at YN Productions, Majid Michel, Prince David Osei, Abdul Salam Mumuni, and Manasseh Azure Awuni were duly appreciated in the acknowledgment session.

‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ is a 262-page book with 24 chapters. Some of the chapters include ‘Meeting Mr Nelson’, ‘Abanoma the Miss Ghana Contestant’, ‘Banned by Movie Producers’, ‘First Car, First House and ‘Independence’ and ‘Nigeria and Its Powerful Men’.

Others are ‘An Entrepreneur’, ‘Celebrity Bubble and the Ring I Accepted with Tears’, ‘The Prize and Price of Motherhood’, ‘Your father is Peter Ala Adjetey’, ‘Confronting My Mother’ and ‘A Letter To My Father’.