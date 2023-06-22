Torrential rains on Wednesday have left some parts of Accra flooded again.

The heavy rains in the capital city which started in the morning have wrecked havoc in many areas.

The areas include Kaneshie First Light, Taifa Junction, Ofankor Barrier and nurses quarters in the Ga South Municipality among others.

The rains started at about 9 am in various parts and intensified through midday through to mid-evening and gradually impeded traffic flow.

A number of vehicles with very low clearance had to park for the floods to subside, while some others who braved through had their vehicles break down.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, who was at Ga South Municipality, said many were trapped in their homes.

Some affected persons took to social media to express concerns.

This is towards the West Hills mall on the Accra Winneba road. The other side heading to Accra is totally flooded so all commuters are using the side towards the mall. This is not new, it has been like this since🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️. #Floods pic.twitter.com/W0HaGGTKxI — Κ W Æ Κ U GH (@BekwaiNative) June 21, 2023

The Madina market in the La-Nkwantanang Madina Assembly was also not spared as traders had to struggle with flood waters to save their wares.