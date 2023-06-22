The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Christian International High School, Prof Emeritus Stephen Adei, says with the right teaching methods, children can be literate at an early age.

According to him, the method parents use to teach their children local languages could be applied to the teaching of the English language.

Speaking on Upfront on JoyNews, he said by the age of three years every normal child can be competent in reading, writing and arithmetic.

Prof Adei explained that in the last four years, together with his spouse, they have developed nine books to help expand early literacy in schools.

He said the books were borne out of the method they had applied to their children and other children and recently their grandchildren. He stressed that by ages five and six, children can be total literate.