The assembly member for Morontuo in the Bosome Freho district, Maxwell De-graft Boakye, is unhappy with delays in execution of developmental projects in the area due to the suspension of the District Chief Executive, Yaw Danso.

He laments the assembly’s discussions on development projects have been fruitless due to the absence of a chief executive.

“Even as an assembly member whose office is the assembly, where we can go to discuss developmental issues, since there is no District Chief Executive, who would you even hold a meeting with to discuss developmental projects?” he quizzed.

Mr Danso was suspended on October 15, 2022, over alleged leaked tape of his involvement in illegal mining.

According to Mr Boakye, the Ashanti Regional Minister, who has been delegated to act in Mr Danso’s absence, has not been to the district.

“We have no DCE, and the Regional Minister who is acting as the caretaker has never stepped foot in the district. We have no one to call on for any developmental project in the Bosome Freho district,” he said.

Speaking to the host of Kuro Yi Mu Nsem on Nhyira FM, Nana Kwadwo Jantuah, the assembly member described the developmental state of Bosome Freho as being in shambles and appealed for the appointment of a new DCE.

Mr Boakye also indicated the official vehicle for the DCE is still in the possession of Mr Danso.

“Hon. Yaw Danso is still using the official vehicle of the government though he has been suspended as the District Chief Executive of Bosome Freho,” he claimed.