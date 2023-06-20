Lead Counsel for James Gyakye Quayson, Tsatsu Tsikata, has registered his displeasure with remarks made by Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Mr Dame had urged the court to hear the case on a day-to-day basis insisting the state was entitled to an expeditious trial.

This was despite concerns by lawyers for the embattled former Assin North MP that he should be afforded a longer adjournment to enable him to campaign for the upcoming bye-election.

“He is introducing political matters which are extraneous. He is saying the accused is involved in a national assignment. Who gave him a national assignment?

“It is a selfish quest to contest in this election knowing very well that there is a criminal case pending before him.

“The Supreme Court has declared your election unconstitutional and you know that he is facing a criminal prosecution and he could be convicted and jailed.

“It is in the interest of justice for the matter to be expeditious – the case be heard on a day-to-day basis,” Mr Dame said.

The court agreed with this view and fixed the hearing for June 20 to June 23.

Lawyers for Mr Quayson have whoever filed processes urging the court to review this decision.

Mr Tsikata on Tuesday urged the court to adjourn proceedings to June 28 to afford him ample time to campaign.

Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah Yeboah told the court his office had not been served with the court processes.

He asked that the trial continues and that the arguments against the day-to-day hearing can be dealt with on Wednesday.

This did not sit well with Mr. Tsikata who pointed out that they had serious reservations about how the AG’s office was handling the case.

“There is actually proof of service on the docket. The matters that are the subject matters of the motion, logically precede the continuation of the trial. We were referring to the extraneous, prejudicial and unjustified and insulting remarks that were made by the Attorney General in seeking an application for a day-to-day hearing.

“And that was after my learned friend had made it clear, that the accused person is in fact a parliamentary candidate for an election that has been fixed for the 27th of June,” Mr Tsikata stated.

The Deputy AG, however, insisted it was only fair the AG had the chance to respond to the issues especially because of the claims of the comments made by the Attorney General.

The court has adjourned proceedings to June 21.

