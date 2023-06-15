Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, has revealed how certain individuals within the party exploited the name ‘Alan cash’ to undermine the reputation of Alan Kojo Kyerematen, a contender for the party’s flagbearer position.

Mr Ntow shed light on the genesis of the situation, which unfolded when former President John Agyekum Kufuor was exiting power in 2007.

According to Mr Ntow, he was falsely accused of squandering and wasting funds purportedly received from President Kufuor during the campaign period.

These allegations arose during the announcement of the party’s flagbearer slot, resulting in the emergence of President Akufo-Addo as the party’s flagbearer at the time.

Mr Ntow explained: “The Alan Cash name is still in existence. God has a way of always using our mess to bless us. The truth is that in 2006, 2007, when our party announced the flagbearer slot when President Kufuor was about to leave power, people accused him of using money he received from former President Kufuor to campaign, and that is why they started calling him Alan Cash.”

During an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, Mr Ntow further elaborated that certain members of the party aimed to exploit the situation to tarnish Mr Kyerematen’s image.

However, Mr Kyerematen remained undeterred and instead embraced the name, recognising the value of money and goodwill.

Mr Ntow stated, “He [Kyerematen] was unperturbed but rather used the name to his advantage by accepting that name because he believes money is goodwill, and so calling him by that name was a plus for him.”

Highlighting the significance of the ‘Alan Cash’, Mr Ntow said Mr Kyerematen is unwilling to relinquish the name, as it has elevated his standing within the party.

Mr Kyerematen intends to leverage the name as he competes for the flagbearer position.

Mr Ntow expressed his belief that the former Trades Minister in the Akufo-Addo government, is the sole candidate capable of securing victory for the ruling party, emphasising his appeal in the political arena compared to other potential candidates.