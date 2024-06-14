Nana Ohene Ntow, the Senior Campaign Advisor to independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen, has lauded former Electoral Commission (EC) Chairman, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan for the work he did during his tenure.

Nana Ntow has said he was an objective EC Chair and the best Ghana has had in the Fourth Republic.

“But honestly, let me say that after years of interacting with Afari Gyan, especially in my capacity as General Secretary through to that election, I think he is probably one of the best Commissioners we have had in the fourth republic,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Channel One TV.

He acknowledged that the two dominant political parties; New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on some occasions had issues Dr Afari-Gyan.

However, the former NPP General Secretary stated that, Dr Afar-Gyan was principled and always upheld fairness and impartiality in managing electoral processes.

Mr Ohene Ntow emphasised that Dr Afari-Gyan’s commitment to maintaining integrity in elections contributed significantly to Ghana’s democratic progress during his tenure.

“I mean if you consider the situation where the NPP, sometimes doesn’t trust him, the NDC doesn’t trust him, that should tell you something about the man. I think he did quite an objective job,” he lauded.

