President of policy think thank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has commended the Former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan for his pragmatic leadership during his tenure.

Mr Cudjoe lauded Gyan’s practical approach to overseeing Ghana’s electoral processes.

He said this in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV on Saturday, May 11.

Cudjoe attributed the successful conduct of numerous elections under Gyan’s leadership to his adept navigation of the complexities of Ghana’s political landscape.

He contrasted this with the current experiences under the present commissioner, Jean Mensa.

While acknowledging that Gyan faced his own challenges, Mr Cudjoe emphasised his pragmatism and effectiveness in managing electoral affairs.

He is worried that the current EC leadership is not exhibiting that level of tact in its activities.

“I am so pained that just pragmatic simple stuff that she [Jean Mensa] could have pumped some sense into the other commissioners and then get a befitting EC whose public confidence would have been probably 70 or 80 by now. She failed abysmally,” he said.

This comes as the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise has been fraught with numerous challenges in some parts of the country.

The Commission has however assured that plans are in place to forestall these issues and ensure a transparent process.