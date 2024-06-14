Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com)– Africa’s leading investment platform – has partnered with the South African Institute of Architects (SAIA) for the SAIA national convention (AZA 2024). Taking place September 4-7, 2024 in Johannesburg, the conference is a celebration of the practice, art, utility and conscience of modern architecture in South Africa.

Hosted by SAIA in collaboration with the Gauteng Institute for Architecture and the University of Johannesburg, the 2024 event will be organized by ECP, and returns for its fourth edition as the premier event for the South African architecture sector. The event unites companies and investors from across ten countries, with over 1,500 stakeholders expected to participate this year.

AZA 2024 will unite project developers, investors, designers, policymakers, students and more under one platform to explore opportunities and challenges in South African architecture. The event will offer practical, educational and forward-looking insights, equipping attendees with the information they need to make informed and innovative decisions across the market.

Since its launch in 2012, AZA has emerged as the platform of choice for architects and urban planners, designers and builders, academics and researchers, and policymakers and government to discuss the future of South Africa’s built environment. The conference offers a myriad of participation opportunities, including high-level panel discussions, multifaceted exhibitions, sponsorships and networking functions, all of which are designed to place your brand at the forefront of the country’s architecture space. In 2024, the event returns bigger and better than before, and is tailored to drive investment, foster partnerships and accelerate the development of the industry for the betterment of the national economy.

“As the leading investment platform for the African energy sector, ECP has a wealth of experience in producing world-class, infrastructure-focused events across Africa. We are proud to partner with SAIA for this exciting conference and look forward to delivering a platform that bolsters engagement, investment and progress across the South African architecture landscape,” states Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of ECP.

For more insight about this exciting event, visit www.ArchitectureZA.org.za.

