The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed disagreement with the proposal put forth by former Electoral Commission (EC) Chairman, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, regarding sanctions against political parties following unsuccessful election petitions.

Gary Nimako Marfo, the Director of Legal Affairs, spoke on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen, stating that adopting such a proposal would dissuade discontented candidates from utilizing the judicial process.

He argued that discouraging legal avenues might lead to a situation where individuals resort to taking the law into their own hands, which would not be in the best interest of the country.

He questioned whether Dr Afari-Gyan could equate the peace and security of a country solely to courtroom proceedings.

Even in the case of a frivolous petition that consumes time in court, Nimako emphasized that there would be peace after the verdict.

He cautioned against the alternative scenario of individuals bypassing the legal system and opting to enforce their version of justice.

Dr Afari-Gyan had proposed sanctions during the Constitution Day Lecture on January 8, aiming to deter the proliferation of election petitions that fail in court and prevent their use merely to appease financiers and supporters.

Contrary to this, Nimako emphasized that monetary considerations should not be the sole criterion for determining electoral justice.

He stressed the importance of prioritizing the security of the state, citing instances where legal proceedings had effectively diffused tensions, leading to peace and calm after the court’s verdict.

While urging lawyers and petitioners to carefully analyze their cases and evaluate the available evidence before initiating legal actions, Nimako emphasized the role of the judicial process in maintaining stability and peace in the country.

