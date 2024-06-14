Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, has advised the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa to honestly acknowledge the concerns of stakeholders and address them ahead of the December 7 polls.

According to him, he was happy when Jean Mensa landed the appointment because he was convinced she would do a good job.

Aside Madam Mensa being a good friend, the Senior Campaign Advisor to independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen said she had been deeply involved in democratic progress and the development of Ghana.

“Mrs Jean Mensa is a very personal friend and professional colleague, we’ve worked over the years so when I heard she was going to be the Electoral Commissioner, I thought that was a good idea because this was a woman who has been very deeply involved in the democratic progress and development of Ghana,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Channel 1 TV.

However, Nana Ntow noted there have been too many accusations and concerns which he believes must not be overlooked.

He urged Jean Mensa to establish trust to deepen bonds with citizens.

“I have heard just too many accusations, especially from the NDC, but sometimes also from the general public, people who are not directly involved in the electioneering process.

So I would ask her to pay attention to these complaints and then make sure that at the end of the day, people who are judging, and watching your performance will be comfortable and objective about you,” he added.

ALSO READ: