Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has promised to implement a support scheme for master craftsmen and women if he is elected in the December 7 polls.

The former President has explained the programme will support craftsmen in training apprentices and provide artisans with financial assistance and start-up equipment.

Mr Mahama added that, his next administration would prioritise technical and vocational education.

He made the pledge in an interaction with artisans in local communities during a trip to Sawla and Wa.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Mahama expressed his commitment to uplifting the craftsmanship sector, recognising the vital role it plays in the economy and the community.

“Their unwavering support and tireless dedication to their craft are not only awe-inspiring but even more the “appropriate technology” being used to serve their clients.

“Another reason why my government will prioritise technical and vocational education, implement a scheme to support master craftsmen and women to train apprentices and support artisans with funds and start-up equipment,” he wrote.

