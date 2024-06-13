The leadership of the Concerned Drivers Association has endorsed several key policies proposed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

These policies include offering high-purchase vehicles for commercial drivers, establishing pension schemes, constructing ultramodern bus terminals across the country, and introducing a Drivers’ Day policy.

The Association’s National Secretary, Amenu Yusuf, in an interview on Channel One News said the high-purchase vehicle policy is particularly beneficial, as it would make it easier for drivers to acquire vehicles, thus alleviating the pressure and distress associated with meeting sales demands.

Yusuf pointed out that, it has become nearly impossible for drivers to purchase even third-hand vehicles, let alone new ones, making this intervention a significant relief.

Despite their support, the group cautioned the NDC flagbearer against reneging on these promises.

They affirmed their readiness to back the NDC for victory in the 2024 elections, contingent on the fulfillment of these commitments.

“Amidst our despair based on the current economic condition in the country, the NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has mentioned some policies offering a gleaming hope, which includes the following; higher purchase, pension scheme, ultra-modern bus terminal and driver’s day. With the higher purchase, we trust this intervention to make vehicle ownership easier for players in the transportation sector.”

“It means that drivers can acquire their vehicle and save us from the distress and pressure we go through to meet our sales demand. It is an undeniable fact that it has become almost impossible for us to even buy third-hand vehicles not to even talk of acquiring home used or brand-new ones. We therefore find this intervention to be one that will bring so much relief to us.”

