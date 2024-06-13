Politician and entertainment critic Baba Sadiq has affirmed that he harbors no regrets regarding his actions and statements involving reggae-dancehall artist Stonebwoy.

He opined that, while he does not regret his decisions, he considers every experience a lesson.

Reflecting on his past disputes with Stonebwoy, Sadiq indicated that he has yet to derive any significant lessons from the ongoing situation.

He noted that only when the matter reaches its conclusion will he be able to evaluate it fully and gain a clear perspective on the lessons learned.

Baba Sadiq maintained his stance on not supporting Stonebwoy for the Artiste of the Year award at Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), expressing his unwavering belief that King Promise deserved the title.

Earlier, Baba Sadiq had publicly criticized Stonebwoy, calling him a “two-faced hypocrite” and accusing him of disrespecting his wife during a phone call.

He alleged that Stonebwoy’s public persona was a facade, describing him as a privately horrible and arrogant person, and further accusing the artist of being a “violent abuser of women.”

In response to these accusations, Stonebwoy has initiated a lawsuit against Baba Sadiq, seeking GHS 3 million in damages for defamation.

Despite the legal battle and the severity of his allegations, Baba Sadiq remains firm in his position, expressing no regret over his actions or statements.