The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, claims that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer is imitating their campaign strategy.

In an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express on Wednesday, Kwetey stated that although the NDC has not officially started its campaign for the upcoming December election, its opponents are already copying their approach.

He told host Evans Mensah that even without an official campaign launch, NDC flagbearer and former President John Mahama has been travelling across the country to meet various groups, chiefs, and opinion leaders.

“Mahama is doing proper listening to many different groups, and of course, it’s been avidly copied by the typical copycats trying to do exactly the same thing that Mahama actually inaugurated in the previous election in 2020,” Kwetey said.

The Ketu South MP mentioned that Dr Bawumia is “basically trying to copy meeting groups and asking questions…the same thing that we used to do when we launched our campaign ahead of the 2020 election, which we called the People’s Manifesto.”

Mr Kwetey explained that the NDC and its flagbearer have always listened to Ghanaians to gather their views, which ultimately shape the party’s manifesto and policies, a practice dating back to the time of the late President Atta Mills.

According to him, the governing NPP did not previously follow this approach.

“They used to focus largely on rallies and stuff like that, but now, it’s no more,” he observed, adding, “it’s normal for them to continue copying.”

Regarding the campaign strategy to win the upcoming election, Kwetey said, “We have not launched the full campaign yet. What we’ve done so far is pre-campaign.”

He expressed hope that the NDC will soon unveil its campaign management and the complete structure.

“We will launch the campaign and our manifesto, then we will be in full gear and ready to go. But John Mahama has been doing quite a bit of touring already. That’s why that’s really important,” he said.

He stated that the party is not behind schedule, emphasizing, “Everything has been properly planned. Once we start, we’ll go the full distance, so we are not behind on anything.”