A livestock farmer at Akyim Esaso near Akyim Akroso in the Eastern region, Nana Sasa has held a burial for one of his goats that was killed by unknown assailants.

The lifeless goat was found in the backyard of a house in the community with a deep wound.

However, the occupants denied knowledge of the incident, causing the owner to beat the gong-gong asking the suspect to own up.

After nobody showed up, the farmer bought a coffin and buried the goat amidst incantation and pouring of libation.

Nana Sasa rained curses on the perpetrator, pleading with the gods to seek justice for the dead goat.

ALSO READ: