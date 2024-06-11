Deepnrise, an advanced management platform for continuous improvement, proudly announces its successful participation at GITEX AFRICA 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), where it showcased its capabilities to revolutionize operational performance in industrial enterprises.

Deepnrise is designed to maximize operational performance, engage operators in improvement projects, and standardize lean manufacturing best practices. The platform’s innovative tools and easy-to-use interface enable industrial companies to achieve greater efficiency and productivity.

“Our mission is to transform the way industrial companies operate,” said Nizar Ayadi, CEO of Deepnrise. “By directly engaging operators in improvement projects and providing a standardized approach to lean manufacturing, Deepnrise ensures that continuous improvement is both achievable and sustainable.”

The platform’s demo at GITEX AFRICA 2024 attracted significant attention from industry professionals. Attendees were particularly impressed with Deepnrise’s ability to seamlessly integrate with existing systems, providing real-time data analysis and actionable insights to drive improvement initiatives.

“Deepnrise stands out in the market by offering a holistic approach to continuous improvement,” said Youssef Meddeb, co-founder and CTO of Deepnrise. “Our participation at GITEX AFRICA 2024 has allowed us to showcase our commitment to innovation and excellence, reinforcing our position as the first industrial management solution in Tunisia.”

Deepnrise is designed to increase efficiency and performance through a variety of features, including:

Real-time monitoring of incident handling

Assign tasks to team members

Track progress and generate reports

Collaborate and communicate with your team

Say goodbye to manufacturing problems with Deepnrise – one tool, limitless solutions:

QRQC Management Tool: Manage incidents efficiently and improve the quality of your business.

Daily Management Control: Identify potential problems before they become major issues.

Internal Audit Module: Manage and schedule internal audits to reduce the time and effort required to get them approved.

Action Module: Manage your company’s performance over the long term.

Deepnrise’s robust features not only improve operational efficiency, but also foster a culture of continuous improvement among operators. This approach not only increases productivity, but also ensures that lean manufacturing best practices are consistently applied throughout the organization.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

About Deepnrise:

Deepnrise is the continuous improvement management platform designed to maximize the operational performance of industrial companies, engage operators in improvement projects and standardize lean manufacturing best practices. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Deepnrise provides the tools industrial companies need to achieve sustainable growth and operational efficiency. Deepnrise was proud to participate in GITEX AFRICA 2024, demonstrating its commitment to driving industrial transformation.