The Ministry of Health has announced it has received funds from the Ministry of Finance to clear 64 Global Fund containers currently held at Tema Port.

The total amount of GH₵7,429,694.39 will be used to cover demurrage fees and third-party charges, ensuring the prompt release of these vital health supplies.

This follows warnings from the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) about a potential shortage of essential medications by the end of June.

Some healthcare facilities are already experiencing shortages and relying on other sources for critical drugs.

The Global Fund had previously issued a final notice for the immediate clearance of the tuberculosis (TB) and malaria medications that arrived last October.

Additionally, the Minority in Parliament has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government, demanding the immediate clearance of all Global Fund shipments from the port.

In a press release dated June 13, the Ministry confirmed, “The Ministry of Health, has now received an amount of GH₵7,429,694.39 from the Ministry of Finance for the payment of demurrage for the clearance of all Global Fund outstanding containers at the Tema Port. This amount is expected to complement the payment of third-party charges as outlined above.”

“It is expected that with the funds received, all outstanding containers will be cleared by the end of June 2024.”

The delayed containers include one with TB medication, while the remainder contain mosquito nets.

The Ministry further urged the public to remain patient as efforts are made to clear and distribute these essential health commodities, critical for public health and well-being.

Read the full release:

GOVERNMENT ALLOCATES FUNDS FOR THE CLEARANCE OF LOCKED-UP GLOBAL FUND COMMODITIES AT THE PORT

The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce it has received funds for clearance of locked-up Global Fund commodities currently held at the port including TB medication.

The Ministry of Health received a total of 283 containers of various commodities from the Global Fund through the Tema port with the breakdown as follows.

Item Description Number of containers Mosquito Nets (ITNs) 272 Pharmaceuticals (ARVs, HIV RDTs, and ACTs,) 2 TB Medication 1 Medical Devices and Equipment (TB cartridges) 8 Total number of containers 283

In accordance with the above, the Ministry of Health with the assistance of the Ministry of Finance secured auction chits for the clearance of 219 containers, leaving an outstanding 64 containers without chits. However, the Ministry’s inability to clear the commodities at the port was as a result of third-party charges amounting to GHC 7,429,694.39

Further to the above, a request letter was sent to the Ministry of Finance to assist in the securing of auction chits for the outstanding 64 containers which comprises of one TB medication container the remaining mosquito nets and the outstanding third-party charges.

The Ministry of Health, has now received an amount of GHC7,429,694.39 from the Ministry of Finance for the payment demurrage for the clearance of all Global Fund outstanding containers at the Tema Port. This amount is expected to complement the payment of third-party charges as outlined above.

It is expected that with the funds received, all outstanding containers will be cleared by the end of June 2024.

We therefore urge the people of Ghana and our stakeholders to continue to exercise patience as we work to ensure the clearance and delivery of these essential commodities for the good of public health.

The Ministry of Health reaffirms its unwavering commitment to promoting the interests and well-being of all Ghanaians through the provision of high-quality services, programmes and policies.

ISSUED BY PRO

MINISTRY OF HEALTH