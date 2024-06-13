Management of Sri Ghana Oil Extraction Company limited is worried about the insentience attacks and killing of their workers by some members of the Adeiso community in the Eastern Region.

According to the Operation manager for Sri Ghana Oil Extraction Company limited, Mr Ramprakash, 3 people working for their company have been attacked and killed while two of their heavy-duty equipment were burnt by unknown people in Adeiso with a space of one year.

The three people killed include a member of the Okyeman Environment Protection Taskforce.

Sri Ghana Oil Extraction Company limited is a palm oil processing company operating in Ghana in the last 11 years.

The company’s processing plant is located at Ofoase in the Ofoase – Ayirebi district, however, the company has acquired about 2000 acres of land at Adeiso for palm plantation and expansion of their operations.

Mr. Ramprakash indicated that, compensation have been paid to every single land user within the operational zones but some members of the community have resolved to make it inconvenient for them to operate.

The company according to Ramprakash intends to acquire about 5000 acres of land within the catchment area and build a processing plant that could create over 100 direct jobs and boost the local economy.

Speaking to the media over the weekend in Adeiso, Mr. Ramprakash indicated all the attacks have been reported to the police but no culprit have been prosecuted yet.

The Apapam Akwansrahene Nana Baah Kwabena told News men that, the land was released to the company by the Okyenhene who is the allodial title holder of all the lands in Okyeman. He said farmers and land users within the concession have been duly compensated.

Nana Baah Kwabena mentioned that, one member of the Environmental Protection Taskforce was killed early this year while three others were seriously injured when they went in to provide security for the company on their request.

He fingered one Gertrude Oppong as the brain behind the killing of workers related to the company.

According to Nana Baah, Gertrude Oppong addressed a press conference and threatened to give the Okyeman Environment Protection Taskforce a showdown because they were providing security for the investors.

He said, true to Gertrude’s words, they were ambushed by unknown gunmen while returning from the farms and one member of the Taskforce was killed in the process.

He advised the community to support the operation of the company in order to create more jobs for the teaming unemployed youth in the area.

