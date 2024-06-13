A pregnant woman and two others are still unaccounted for after a tragic boat accident on the Oti River in Dambai of the Krachi East Municipality.

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening while the boat was carrying 10 passengers from Dambai market to cross the river to Ingyari, a fishing community.

Speaking to Adom News, the Krachi East National Disaster Management Organisation officer (NADMO) Jacob Desiavour disclosed that, seven of the passengers have been rescued.

He said this was in collaboration with the Assembly and the Navy operatives in the area and were sent to the Dambai Health Centre for medical attention.

A four-year-old girl was however pronounced dead.

According to him, the rescue efforts are currently underway to locate the missing individuals, but the rough conditions of the river are making the search difficult.

The NADMO Director has asked residents staying along to volunteer information to help the rescue team to work efficiently.

However, the families of the missing individuals are anxiously waiting for any news on their loved ones.

The pregnant woman’s family is especially distraught, as they fear for both her safety and the unborn child.

