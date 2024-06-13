The Minority caucus in Parliament has expressed concern about rising food prices in the country, calling into question the effectiveness and impact of the government’s much-touted Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) initiative.

The caucus expressed deep dissatisfaction with rising food prices, noting that despite the approval and allocation of billions of Cedis for the implementation of the PFJ intervention, it had failed to deliver the anticipated positive results.

“Right Honourable Speaker, I am curious, and I want to ask what has happened to the billions of Ghana Cedis approved by this House for the government’s so-called flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs. Where is the food and where are the jobs? Dr Forson asked.

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson’s opening remarks in parliament painted a stark picture of many Ghanaians’ current economic hardships.

Using the rising price of tomatoes as a baseline, Dr Forson highlighted the sharp rise in food prices, which he claimed had exacerbated the cost of living and placed a heavy burden on households across the country.

“Mr Speaker, the price of a bucket of tomatoes, which was sold at GH¢75 at the beginning of this year, now sells at GH¢180. This represents an increase of 140 per cent.

“Mr Speaker, the price of a crate of tomatoes increased by more than 360 per cent between January and June this year alone, moving from GH¢1,500 to GH¢7,000. Times are very hard, and Ghanaians are really suffering,” he said on the Floor of Parliament.

Parliament reconvened on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, following the Easter recess for the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament.

